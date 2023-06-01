Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Chris Sale, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to win. Boston is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -165 +140 9 -120 +100 -1.5 +115 -140

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Red Sox have won one of their last five games against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 11 of the 21 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (52.4%).

Boston has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which it lost both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

In the 54 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-21-2).

The Red Sox have collected a 1-4-0 record ATS this season.

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-13 13-14 12-8 16-18 16-20 12-6

