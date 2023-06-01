The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .192.

Casas has picked up a hit in 22 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games.

He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

