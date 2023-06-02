On Friday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .447, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 38 of 52 games this year (73.1%), including multiple hits 18 times (34.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings