Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on June 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Friday (first pitch at 5:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Burnes Stats
- Corbin Burnes (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 12th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start six times in 11 starts this season.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).
Burnes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 17
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 12
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|4
|at Giants
|May. 5
|6.0
|4
|5
|2
|5
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 49 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .253/.347/.397 slash line so far this year.
- Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with six walks.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 30
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 28
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich or other Brewers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
India Stats
- India has recorded 59 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.363/.418 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .289/.358/.500 on the year.
- Steer heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.