Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .267 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
  • Turner is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Turner has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI five times (9.3%).
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (24 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 25
23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Glasnow (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.