Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .267 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Turner is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (31.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI five times (9.3%).
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (24 of 54), with two or more runs five times (9.3%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Glasnow (0-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
