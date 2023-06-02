The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will send Tyler Glasnow and Garrett Whitlock, respectively, out to start when the two clubs play on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. A 9.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Red Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +115 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in six of those games).

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (50%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 55 chances.

In six games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-13 13-14 12-8 17-18 17-20 12-6

