Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Tyler Glasnow, who will start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 65 home runs.

Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 293 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.315 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Whitlock has three starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 2-1 Away Garrett Whitlock Zach Davies 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Tanner Houck Merrill Kelly 5/30/2023 Reds L 9-8 Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively 5/31/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home James Paxton Luke Weaver 6/1/2023 Reds W 8-2 Home Chris Sale Hunter Greene 6/2/2023 Rays - Home Garrett Whitlock Tyler Glasnow 6/3/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Josh Fleming 6/3/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 6/4/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Taj Bradley 6/6/2023 Guardians - Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians - Away Chris Sale Tanner Bibee

