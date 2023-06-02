The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Wander Franco and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs, 12 walks and 48 RBI (53 total hits).

He's slashing .252/.296/.510 on the year.

Devers has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Reds May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Reds May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 at Diamondbacks May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Glasnow Stats

Tyler Glasnow will get the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

Glasnow Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 27 4.1 5 3 3 8 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .298/.362/.482 on the season.

Franco hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI (54 total hits).

He's slashed .310/.410/.580 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8

