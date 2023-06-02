Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (8.5%).
  • He has gone deep in six games this year (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
  • He has scored in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
24 GP 23
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
