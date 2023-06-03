On Saturday, Connor Wong (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, six home runs and six walks.

Wong will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers during his last games.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), with more than one hit six times (16.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 37), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 24.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games.

In 17 of 37 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings