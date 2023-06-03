Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarren Duran (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .288 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (25 of 39), with multiple hits 12 times (30.8%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (35.9%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (10.3%).
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Kelley (0-1) pitches for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
