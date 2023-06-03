Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .267.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .273 with one homer.
- Turner has had a hit in 35 of 54 games this year (64.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (31.5%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.3%).
- In 24 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Kelley (0-1) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
