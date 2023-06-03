Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Pablo Reyes is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
|Red Sox vs Rays Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .273 with three doubles and two walks.
- In 60.0% of his 10 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this season.
- Reyes has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Kelley (0-1) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.