How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 65 home runs rank 14th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks fifth in the majors with a .436 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 301.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.315 as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Kutter Crawford will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing one hit.
- In two starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of three innings per appearance.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Merrill Kelly
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
|5/31/2023
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luke Weaver
|6/1/2023
|Reds
|W 8-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Hunter Greene
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|W 8-5
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Trevor Kelley
|6/3/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Taj Bradley
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Aaron Civale
