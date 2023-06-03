Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
|Red Sox vs Rays Prediction
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .293 with six doubles and three walks.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 30 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 30 games this year.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.70).
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Kelley (0-1) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.