Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rob Refsnyder (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Kelley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while batting .284.
- Refsnyder has had a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 29 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.7%).
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (37.9%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (46.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Kelley (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
