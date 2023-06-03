Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), including four multi-hit games (8.5%).
- In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).
- In 20 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 60 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will look to Kelley (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering two hits.
