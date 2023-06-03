On Saturday, Triston Casas (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Kelley. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Trevor Kelley

Trevor Kelley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .187 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Casas has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), including four multi-hit games (8.5%).

In 12.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.6%).

In 20 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings