Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- .233 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Rays Prediction
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rays
|Red Sox vs Rays Odds
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .445, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (9.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (31.5%), with more than one RBI in five of those games (9.3%).
- In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), he has scored, and in six of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (52.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 22-year-old has amassed a 3.60 ERA and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.