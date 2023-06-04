The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Taj Bradley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .279.

Duran has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (29.3%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has driven in a run in 15 games this season (36.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 22 GP 19 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings