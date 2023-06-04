Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rays - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is batting .245 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 27 games this season (49.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (21.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|21 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|12 (38.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Bradley (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.