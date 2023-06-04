Rafael Devers -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers is batting .245 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (30.9%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 27 games this season (49.1%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (21.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 24 21 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 12 (38.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.8%) 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 17 (54.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (41.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings