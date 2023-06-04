Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (41-19) and Boston Red Sox (30-28) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Taj Bradley (3-2) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox's record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (303 total, 5.2 per game).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

