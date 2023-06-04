How to Watch the Sun vs. Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Connecticut Sun (5-1) play the Dallas Wings (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 4, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.
Sun vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Wings
- Connecticut scores 6.6 fewer points per game (78.8) than Dallas allows (85.4).
- Connecticut is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41% Dallas allows to opponents.
- In games the Sun shoot better than 41% from the field, they are 2-0 overall.
- Connecticut shoots 31.5% from three-point range, 4.1% lower than the 35.6% Dallas allows to opponents.
- Connecticut and Dallas rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.7 more rebounds per game.
