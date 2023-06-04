The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.243 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .192.

Casas has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.

In 40.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings