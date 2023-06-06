Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .276 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 43 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.9% of them.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.0%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Duran has an RBI in 15 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.9% of his games this season (12 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th.
