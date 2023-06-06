The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .276 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 43 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.9% of them.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (7.0%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

Duran has an RBI in 15 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27.9% of his games this season (12 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 24 GP 19 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

