Jose Ramirez and Alex Verdugo will be among the stars on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. A 7.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Red Sox's record against the spread is 2-6-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those games). Boston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under for three consecutive games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 8.5.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 12-15 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 59 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 2-6-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 13-14 13-9 17-20 18-22 12-7

