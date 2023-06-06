The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .190.

Casas has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this season (45.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (9.8%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (12 of 51), with more than one RBI five times (9.8%).

He has scored in 20 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

