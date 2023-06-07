On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.353 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 11 doubles, six home runs and nine walks while hitting .234.

In 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%) Wong has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.6%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had an RBI in nine games this year (22.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.6%).

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (43.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (10.5%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings