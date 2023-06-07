Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .477 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .265.
- In 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (31.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has driven home a run in 19 games this year (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 46.6% of his games this season (27 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|25 (78.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.