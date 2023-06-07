Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (31-30) and Cleveland Guardians (27-33) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 1-6-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 12 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (311 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule