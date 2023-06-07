The Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .288/.362/.454 so far this year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.329/.430 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .258/.335/.350 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

