Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Guardians on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .288/.362/.454 so far this year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .260/.329/.430 on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .258/.335/.350 slash line on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
