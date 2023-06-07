The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .198.

Casas has picked up a hit in 24 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in six games this year (11.5%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games.

He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including three multi-run games (5.8%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (45.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

