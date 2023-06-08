Brionna Jones' Connecticut Sun (6-2) and the Las Vegas Aces (7-0) hit the court at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, June 8, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' most recent game ended in a win over Connecticut 90-84 on the road. A'ja Wilson (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Jackie Young (22 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%) led the way for the Aces. Rebecca Allen (22 PTS, 72.7 FG%, 6-7 from 3PT) and Jones (15 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%) were the top performers for the Sun.

Aces vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-210 to win)

Aces (-210 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+170 to win)

Sun (+170 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-5.5)

Aces (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: Prime Video and NBCS-BOS

Sun Season Stats

At 79.6 points scored per game and 77.9 points conceded, the Sun are ninth in the league offensively and fourth defensively.

Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (36.8) and third-best in rebounds conceded (34.8).

This season the Sun are ranked sixth in the WNBA in assists at 19.8 per game.

In 2023, Connecticut is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (14).

In 2023 the Sun are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.5%).

In 2023 Connecticut is second-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (29%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun are better offensively, putting up 81.3 points per game, compared to 78 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 79 points per game at home, and 76.8 on the road.

Connecticut grabs more rebounds per game at home (39.8) than away (33.8), and it concedes the same number of points at home as away (34.8).

This season the Sun are picking up more assists at home (20.5 per game) than on the road (19).

At home, Connecticut commits 12.8 turnovers per game, 0.7 fewer than away (13.5). It forces 13 turnovers per game at home, two fewer than away (15).

The Sun sink the same amount of 3-pointers per game at home as away (6.8), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (31.8%).

This season Connecticut is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (5 per game) than away (7.8). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (24.1%) than on the road (33.3%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sun have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

The Sun have entered three games this season as the underdog by +170 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

Connecticut has two wins against the spread this year.

Connecticut has won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Sun based on the moneyline is 37.0%.

