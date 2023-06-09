The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.385 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .286 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Verdugo has recorded a hit in 40 of 58 games this year (69.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (34.5%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 58.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1

