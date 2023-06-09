On Friday, Casper Ruud (No. 4 in the world) meets Alexander Zverev (No. 27) in the semifinals of the French Open.

With -120 odds, Zverev is the favorite against Ruud (-105) in this match.

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 54.5% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Alexander Zverev -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +800 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Ruud defeated No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Zverev reached the semifinals by beating No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Ruud has played 27.0 games per match in his 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Ruud has played 21 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.5 games per match while winning 55.6% of games.

In his 31 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Zverev is averaging 26.4 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

Zverev has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 18 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Zverev has defeated Ruud two times in three matchups. Ruud took their most recent match 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 30, 2022.

Zverev and Ruud have faced off in seven sets against on another, with Zverev taking five of them.

Zverev has the upper hand in 63 total games versus Ruud, taking 37 of them.

Ruud and Zverev have matched up three times, averaging 21 games and 2.3 sets per match.

