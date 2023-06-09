Rafael Devers and his .370 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (72 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks while batting .243.

In 35 of 60 games this season (58.3%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (18.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 29 games this year (48.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this season (25 of 60), with two or more runs six times (10.0%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings