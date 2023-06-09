Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on June 9, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.364/.450 on the season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-0) will make his 14th start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.
- Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|6.0
|4
|6
|5
|9
|3
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|at Blue Jays
|May. 17
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 12
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Garrett Whitlock's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .249/.325/.418 slash line so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).
- He has a .278/.350/.458 slash line on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.