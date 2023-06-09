Bookmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 25 walks and 24 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.364/.450 on the season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 7 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-0) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Padres May. 28 6.0 4 6 5 9 3 vs. Orioles May. 23 5.0 6 5 5 2 3 at Blue Jays May. 17 6.0 7 0 0 6 2 vs. Rays May. 12 5.0 5 2 2 4 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .249/.325/.418 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).

He has a .278/.350/.458 slash line on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

