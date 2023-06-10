Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has an RBI in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .279 AVG .214 .326 OBP .233 .442 SLG .286 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 8/1 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings