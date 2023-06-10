On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: FOX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 59 hits, batting .247 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has had at least one RBI in 49.2% of his games this year (30 of 61), with two or more RBI 12 times (19.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .276 AVG .210 .333 OBP .261 .478 SLG .505 17 XBH 13 5 HR 9 26 RBI 25 25/11 K/BB 28/6 0 SB 0

