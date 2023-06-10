The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:35 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Rafael Devers among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Yankees have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 7:35 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 13-17, a 43.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston's games have gone over the total in 35 of its 63 chances.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 15-16 13-9 19-22 20-24 12-7

