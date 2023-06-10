On Saturday, Triston Casas (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .208.

Casas has gotten at least one hit in 47.3% of his games this season (26 of 55), with at least two hits eight times (14.5%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this season (25.5%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .198 AVG .218 .333 OBP .327 .337 SLG .437 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 10 27/18 K/BB 29/14 0 SB 0

