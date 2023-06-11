The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (16.7%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Arroyo has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%).

He has scored in 11 of 30 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .279 AVG .217 .326 OBP .234 .442 SLG .283 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings