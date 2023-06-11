Connor Wong -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

In 11.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (20.9%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had more than one.

In 18 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .271 AVG .200 .338 OBP .257 .557 SLG .354 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings