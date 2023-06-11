How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers hit the field against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank seventh in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Boston has scored 320 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Bello has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Domingo Germán
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.