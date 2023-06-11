The New York Yankees (38-28) and Boston Red Sox (32-33) play a rubber match on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (3-4) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.

Bello has registered three quality starts this year.

Bello heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He surrendered at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (2-6) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, a 3.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.459 in 13 games this season.

He has two quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

