Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Christian Arroyo (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has recorded a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one.
- In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.217
|.326
|OBP
|.234
|.442
|SLG
|.283
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
