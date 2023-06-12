On Monday, Christian Arroyo (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has recorded a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including five multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (23.3%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one.

In 11 games this year (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .279 AVG .217 .326 OBP .234 .442 SLG .283 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings