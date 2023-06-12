Connor Wong, with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .235 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%).

In 40.9% of his games this season (18 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .271 AVG .197 .338 OBP .254 .557 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings