Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong, with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .235 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (13.6%).
- In 40.9% of his games this season (18 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.271
|AVG
|.197
|.338
|OBP
|.254
|.557
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Seabold (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
