Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (33-33) and the Colorado Rockies (27-40) facing off at Fenway Park (on June 12) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 323 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule