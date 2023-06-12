Masataka Yoshida and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in baseball with 71 total home runs.

Boston ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .423.

The Red Sox have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (323 total).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

Red Sox hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.312).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.81 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Paxton has two quality starts this year.

Paxton will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not give up at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Clarke Schmidt

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.