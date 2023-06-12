Sportsbooks have listed player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 61 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs, 17 walks and 52 RBI.

He's slashed .247/.300/.494 on the season.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .261/.335/.479 on the year.

McMahon hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He's slashed .240/.322/.384 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

