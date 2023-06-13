After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .381 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.

In 54.5% of his games this year, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 36.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including three games with multiple runs (27.3%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .417 AVG .333 .500 OBP .429 .875 SLG .778 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 6/3 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

